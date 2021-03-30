Inquest to be held into death of man on a ship at Ipswich port
- Credit: RADOSLAW GUT
An inquest is set to be held into the death of a merchant seaman who was killed in an accident on a ship at the Port of Ipswich in 2019.
The man, known only as Mr Sukur, was involved in an accident on board Dutch container ship Damsterdijk as it docked in Ipswich in October 2019.
Mr Sukur, 57, from Jakarta, Indonesia, was attended to by paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service and the air ambulance at the scene.
He was taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries to his legs but later died.
A pre inquest review was held on Tuesday into Mr Sukur's death.
A representative for Mr Sukur's employers, Marlow Navigation, told the court that his family were abroad and that they did not want to be involved in the case further.
You may also want to watch:
Assistant coroner Catherine Wood said that she awaited a report by the Dutch Safety Board, known as Onderzoeksraad, into Mr Sukur's death.
Mrs Wood said that subject to receival of this report she hoped to open an inquest with a jury on July 13.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager attacked by dog in Ipswich
- 2 'Iconic' Ipswich music venue latest pub up for sale
- 3 Burger King is giving away free Whoppers at new Ipswich drive-thru
- 4 Police close A1071 after serious accident near Hintlesham
- 5 'Promising footballer' lost his way and started dealing Class A drugs
- 6 Driver caught with fake licence is jailed
- 7 Nurse's concern over Ipswich Hospital parking permit refusal
- 8 How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?
- 9 Did you attend Ipswich's Holywells High School in the noughties?
- 10 Man to be charged with murder of Ipswich father who was found on driveway in 2018