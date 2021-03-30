Published: 2:12 PM March 30, 2021

An inquest is set to be held into the death of a merchant seaman who was killed in an accident on a ship at the Port of Ipswich in 2019.

The man, known only as Mr Sukur, was involved in an accident on board Dutch container ship Damsterdijk as it docked in Ipswich in October 2019.

Mr Sukur, 57, from Jakarta, Indonesia, was attended to by paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service and the air ambulance at the scene.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries to his legs but later died.

A pre inquest review was held on Tuesday into Mr Sukur's death.

A representative for Mr Sukur's employers, Marlow Navigation, told the court that his family were abroad and that they did not want to be involved in the case further.

Assistant coroner Catherine Wood said that she awaited a report by the Dutch Safety Board, known as Onderzoeksraad, into Mr Sukur's death.

Mrs Wood said that subject to receival of this report she hoped to open an inquest with a jury on July 13.



