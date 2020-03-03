E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Why these four people in Ipswich will totally inspire you to chase your dreams

PUBLISHED: 13:46 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 03 March 2020

The Inspirational Collective will be giving talks in Ipswich during 2020. Pictured clockwise from left are Leyandra Van Sertima, Besweri Kamya, John Dubois and David Daniels. Picture: INSPIRATIONAL COLLECTIVE

The Inspirational Collective will be giving talks in Ipswich during 2020. Pictured clockwise from left are Leyandra Van Sertima, Besweri Kamya, John Dubois and David Daniels. Picture: INSPIRATIONAL COLLECTIVE

They might just seem like four ordinary people - but this small team from Ipswich hopes to inspire others in their home town to pursue their ambitions.

Calling themselves the "Inspirational Collective", John Dubois, David Daniels, Leyandra Van Sertima and Besweri Kamya will hold regular motivational talks throughout the year in a bid to help people realise their dreams.

The three-hour events at Ipswich County Library, on topics such as overcoming weaknesses and building confidence, aim to give people practical tips to improve their lives - and feel like they can overcome life's challenges.

The group says its "motto is to speak, inspire and transform and we want to reach out and change the lives of the people of Suffolk", adding: "We have a passion to help the community and wanted to make a difference in the lives of others of all ages and levels of society."

And Mr Kamya said: "The main thing we want to achieve is to inspire and motivate people in Suffolk to go after their goals and dreams.

"For me, the most important thing people get out of it is that they start acting on the goals and dreams that they might have been putting aside."

The next event on Saturday, March 7, which will last for the slightly shorter time of two hours, is called Facing the Giants: Finding Freedom From Fear.

Mr Kamya said the Collective had decided to tackle the subject of fear early on in its 2020 programme because: "We all know fear is the number one reason people don't go after their goals and dreams."

The team will then move on to building confidence on Saturday, May 2, overcoming stress on Saturday, July 4 and building inner strength and resilience on Saturday, September 5.

They will finish off their 2020 programme with a talk on "how to get going and keep going" on Saturday, November 7.

"They are all universal things that are needed in life," Mr Kamya said of each of the subjects.

Each event at the library in Northgate Street, Ipswich runs from 10.30am to 1.30pm - except the March 7 talk, which takes place between 11am and 1pm.

Tickets can be booked by visiting the Evenbrite page and more information can be found on The Inspirational Collective's Facebook page.

Alternatively, email the team here.

