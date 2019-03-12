How these five people from Ipswich will totally inspire you and make you think differently about life

The Inspirational Collective will be giving motivational talks in and around Ipswich. Clockwise from left, Nick Haselun, David Daniels, John Dubois, Dana Haselun and Besweri Kamya. Pictures: THE INSPIRATIONAL COLLECTIVE

They are just five ordinary people based in Ipswich who met by chance.

But this group is now looking to inspire people far and wide across the town and indeed all of Suffolk with their wisdom of how you can overcome life’s challenges to succeed in your aspirations in life.

Calling themselves the “Inspirational Collective”, the members of the group – Nick and Dana Haselun, John Dubois, Besweri Kamya and David ‘Shyman’ Daniels – say they want to “reach out and change the lives of people in Suffolk”.

They are holding monthly events in and around Ipswich, where they take a theme – the last one being about how you conquer your fears – and each speak about it from their perspective.

The motivational talks aim to give people practical tips they can use to improve their lives.

“We all met by chance and with a common desire to inspire others by speaking on motivational topics for personal and professional development,” the group said in a statement.

“We have a passion to help the local community and wanted to make a difference in the lives of others of all ages and levels of society.

“Our motto is to speak, inspire and transform and we want to reach out and change the lives of the people of Suffolk.”

Mr Kamya, known as Kam, added: “The reason we came together is to help people get inspired and offer people some hope, so they can do something different with their lives.

“Our topics are more to do with how you can go and achieve your goals and dreams.

“These are the sort of things that are not taught in schools, so that’s where it’s really going to benefit people.”

The Inspirational Collective’s next talk will take place between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Saturday, March 23 at Castle Hill Community Centre.

Their tips for beating stress include regular exercise, looking at the bigger picture and not getting too hung up on the day-to-day, finding hobbies to enjoy and finding some quiet time each day – as well as continuously looking for opportunities to develop yourself.

“Please visit us at the seminar to hear more tips, practical steps and explanations to help you overcome stress,” the group said.

