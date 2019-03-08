Five tips on how to beat stress

Suffolk's Inspirational Collective will give a talk about how to deal with the effects of stress. Picture: NEWSCAST ONLINE Archant

It can get your heart racing, make you sweat and cause you sleepless nights – but when manageable, can give you the motivation you need to do great things.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Inspirational Collective will be giving motivational talks in and around Ipswich. Clockwise from left, Nick Haselun, David Daniels, John Dubois, Dana Haselun and Besweri Kamya. Pictures: THE INSPIRATIONAL COLLECTIVE The Inspirational Collective will be giving motivational talks in and around Ipswich. Clockwise from left, Nick Haselun, David Daniels, John Dubois, Dana Haselun and Besweri Kamya. Pictures: THE INSPIRATIONAL COLLECTIVE

But if you’re struggling to cope with stress, these tips from Suffolk’s very own “Inspirational Collective” may help.

The Mental Health Foundation defines stress as “our body’s response to pressures from a situation or life event”.

There are huge variations in how affects different people and doctors argue a certain amount of stress in life is necessary to motivate us to get up, go to work and achieve things.

But the point where it becomes too much to cope with is often seen as the point where healthy pressure tips over into stress.

Aware of how debilitating it can be on people’s lives, the Inspirational Collective – a group of five people who aim to help people overcome life’s challenges – is preparing to give its next talk on how to defeat stress.

Their tips on the day will include:

■ See the bigger picture, today’s pain and stress is always temporary and will pass. Look to your goals you want to achieve in the future and feel grateful for the good things yet to come that you want to experience in your life.

■ Look for opportunities to develop yourself. Pick up books from inspirational authors, watch videos featuring motivational speakers and attend groups and seminars for self development are all excellent options.

■ Take time for you to enjoy your hobbies as often as you are able. Games nights with friends, sports groups, movie nights or even crochet and coffee at home are all perfect

■ Make a point of exercising at least once a week, more if you can. Make a goal of learning about eating more healthily and get enough rest each night

■ Quiet your mind and meditate for at least 5mins a day. Take a morning or evening to take a moment alone in a comfy chair to release any negative patterns of thoughts.

The talk will take place between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Saturday, March 23 at Castle Hill Community Centre.

The group added: “Please visit us at the seminar to hear more tips, practical steps and explanations to help you overcome stress.”

Contact the group at emailtheinspirational@gmail.com