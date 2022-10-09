Ball raises £56,000 to support young people in Suffolk

A charity ball has raised £56,000 to continue "important work in supporting young people”.

Inspire, which works to help young people in Suffolk to overcome barriers, brought together guests for its annual ball at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

Inspire hosted the charity ball 2022 - Credit: Inspire

The ball’s auction consisted of prizes including a wine-tasting experience, football tickets, an eight-night cruise, Grand Prix tickets and a £500 restaurant gift voucher.

The charity managed to raise an impressive £56,000, matching their efforts from 2021.

Inspire team - Credit: Inspire

The charity reached their fundraising target through sponsorships, donations, prizes and from everyone who attended the ball.

Terry Hunt, the chairman of Inspire, said: “For reasons we are all aware of, the last two and a half years have been very challenging for Inspire, but I’m delighted to say that our brilliant team have worked incredibly hard to continue the charity’s important work in supporting young people.

Terry Hunt, the chairman of Inspire - Credit: Inspire

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their support. We are delighted to have been able to raise £56,000 at our Inspire Ball and are so grateful for everyone who got involved.”