Biggest ever event raises £2,000 to continue inspiring young people

Inspire held their biggest event, and raised over £2,000 for the charity that empower young people - Credit: Inspire

A youth charity's biggest ever event has raised thousands to help it continue its work to empower young people to realise their potential.

Families came together to raise money for Inspire and enjoyed live music, face painting and a BBQ at the former Holywells High School.

The day raised over £2,000, with all proceeds going to Inspire which helps young people feel empowered and realise their potential.

At the event, there was local music, BBQ, face painting and games - Credit: Inspire

Local artists performed at the event including Roma, Ruby Ambrose and Adam Thomas.

Mr Thomas said: "What a great opportunity to showcase the talent we have locally."

Adam Thomas - Credit: Inspire

Community fundraiser Katiuska Torres-Watling said: "As a charity, we wanted to offer a free event for people of all ages to come and have a good time.

"There's so much individuality in our local area, including some wonderful organisations, who make this town what it is, so we need to celebrate it.

"We were thrilled that so many people turned out to show their support. Events like these really do help inspire, to continue to change young lives, and help our students plan for the future."

To find out more about Inspire’s events, click here.

Families enjoyed the day out in the sun - Credit: Inspire



