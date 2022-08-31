Call for change as the cost-of-living crisis strongly affects young people

An Ipswich-based youth charity is calling for change due to the cost-of-living crisis as the number of young people struggling with their finances increases.

Inspire, a charity dedicated to supporting young people, is aiming to raise awareness on how to tackle the crisis and minimise its impact on their day-to-day lives.

The charity fears the rising costs being faced is only the beginning and everyone, especially young people, should prepare themselves for worse to come.

Ipswich Inspire team - Credit: Inspire

Eighteen-year-old Zakk Prime said that due to the rising prices, he has to limit his food shop budget. He added that nowadays young people “are finding less wiggle room” in their financial lives.

Zak said: “The cost-of-living crisis is out of our hands and what can be done doesn’t feel like it’s being done.”

The charity has been discussing the issue with young people, giving advice on how to survive the crisis.

Naomi Thompson, project manager at Inspire, said the number of young people struggling to make ends meet has increased in the past few months.

Ms Thompson said: “The cost-of-living crisis is having a huge impact on everyone at the moment, but, it’s having a disproportionate effect on young people who are on either minimum or apprenticeship wages, who live in supported accommodation or are currently unemployed.

“For many young people, a growing proportion of their wages or benefits is being used to pay expensive bills or rent, with fears the worst is yet to come. They are feeling the squeeze and their income isn’t going as far as it used to.

“Young people who are unable to work due to health reasons and claiming Universal Credit are struggling to buy food and the essentials. We’ve also seen a huge increase of young people using local food banks, and the need for us to support our learners with money management sessions is only increasing.”

Terry Baxter, CEO at Inspire, who has made a call for a change said: "We, as a country, must do more to support young people, whether through funding programmes that act as a safety net, or through ensuring they are fairly compensated for a day’s work".

Terry Baxter, the CEO at Inspire - Credit: Warren at Page pix

“The cost-of-living crisis is affecting everyone, but we simply must not ignore the severe effect it is having on young people who are just taking their first steps towards independence.

"We cannot let the cost-of-living crisis have a scarring effect on young lives. We need to do better."



