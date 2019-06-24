Sunshine and Showers

Team called 'Ship Happens' wins It's A Knockout-style Suffolk challenge

24 June, 2019 - 10:59
Inspire Suffolk holds its first We're A Knockout contest. Pictured is the winning team from Fred. Olsen Cruises. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Inspire Suffolk holds its first We're A Knockout contest. Pictured is the winning team from Fred. Olsen Cruises. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Archant

A challenge inspired by the hit television show It's A Knockout raised more than £2,000 to help transform the life chances of young people in Suffolk.

Inspire Suffolk holds its first We're A Knockout contest. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKInspire Suffolk holds its first We're A Knockout contest. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Inspire Suffolk helps young people to build a positive future for themselves through various personal development courses guiding them into employment, education, volunteering or further training.

To help pay for its work changing young people's lives, the Ipswich-based charity pitted more than 17 businesses against each other in its new We're A Knockout challenge.

The teams of 10 took on giant inflatables, obstacles costumes and props raising money to support the work of the local education charity.

People were also able to enjoy a barbecue at the event at the charity's Lindbergh Road base, as well as other fundraising games which spectators could take part in.

Inspire Suffolk holds its first We're A Knockout contest. Pictured are teams from Birketts and Scrutton Bland taking part. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKInspire Suffolk holds its first We're A Knockout contest. Pictured are teams from Birketts and Scrutton Bland taking part. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Sara Warburton, fundraising and events officer at Inspire Suffolk, said: "We're A Knockout is a new fundraising event for us and I'm overwhelmed with the support we have received from local businesses taking part and competing against each other.

"So much fun was had by all involved and we are sure to be making this an annual event."

MORE: Meet Suffolk's most inspiring young people at Inspire Suffolk Staff and Student Awards 2019

Firms taking part in the event on Thursday, June 20 included Fred. Olsen Travel, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Scrutton Bland, Barnes Construction, Paddy and Scotts, Source One, Muntons, Stoke by Nayland Hotel, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, Birketts and Boxford Farms.

The "Ship Happens" team from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines were crowned the overall winners.

MORE: Young people complete Prince's Trust team programme in Ipswich

Inspire Suffolk holds its first We're A Knockout contest. Pictured is a team from Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa taking part. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKInspire Suffolk holds its first We're A Knockout contest. Pictured is a team from Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa taking part. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Paul Lowes - managing director from Opus Peoples Solutions, another one of the participants - said: "We were delighted to be a part of Inspire Suffolk's We're A Knockout team challenge.

"As our charity of the year, we are keen to be involved as much as possible and this was a well organised evening.

"It was a lot of fun, great for team building and it was good to see so many local businesses taking part."

Inspire Suffolk is independently funded and relies on fundraising events, donations and grants.

Inspire Suffolk holds its first We're A Knockout contest. Pictured is Inspire Suffolk's own team. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKInspire Suffolk holds its first We're A Knockout contest. Pictured is Inspire Suffolk's own team. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

To find out more about the charity and how you can supports its work, visit Inspire Suffolk's website.

