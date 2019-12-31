Are you one of Suffolk's social media stars?

Becky Evans from Felixstowe has 77,000 followers on Instagram Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Do you know someone who lives in Ipswich who is a hit on Instagram? Or a blogger or vlogger that loves shouting about what Suffolk has to offer?

The Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times want to get in touch with social media influencers from across the county that would like to work with us on upcoming projects.

The 'Suffolk Sisters' Anna and Emily are currently causing a stir on Instagram with their stories about life in the countryside and supporting British fashion brands.

Instagrammer Becky Evans from Felixstowe is another key influencer on Suffolk's social media scene.

Becky, who goes by @beckyhomesweethomeaccount on Instagram, has 77.000 followers who all love her posts about DIY, home makeover and fashion tips.

Previously she has spoken on Instagram about her personal fight with an eating disorder and also hasn't shied away from talking about the dangers of social media.

If you would like to get involved in our influencer project or know someone who would please get in touch with us via the Ipswich Star or East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page or by emailing - anthonysouthgate@archant.co.uk.