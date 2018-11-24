Gallery

Festive scenes shared on Instagram this week by photographers around Suffolk

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Christmas is in the air - and people have been busy uploading festive photos. Here are some from around the area which have been shared in the last seven days.

The new-look Ipswich Cornhill has been the subject of some great festive shots. Aimee Ashworth took a photo of the illuminated ghost caribou act which entertained Christmas shoppers at the Cornhill.

The caribou in Ipswich town centre also provided a photo theme for another Instagram user, sumitsurai.

This striking image of the white bauble tree on Ipswich Waterfront was shared by agxntphotography.

The white tree also featured in a photo of the University of Suffolk by BK Sylvie, whose choice of hashtags showed her enthusiasm, including #beautiful and #love.

Of course, Christmas shopping is now under way, and Blackthorpe Barn at Rougham posted this photo of shoppers searching through the crafts at one of their festive events.

In Colchester, Ken Durling, who has the Instagram handle durlick, took a picture of late-night shoppers, showing the festive decorations.

Jane Patterson took a photo of a group of illuminated Christmas trees in Southwold, commenting: “December is beautiful in town, especially nighttime.”

Seesuffolk posted a shot of the Swan Hotel at Southwold with three Christmas trees outside adding to the seasonal atmosphere.

In Bury St Edmunds, Tudor Rose Flower School posted a picture from their first wreath-making workshop of the season, with a group of students showing off their floral creations.