Gallery

11 Suffolk scenes to brighten your Blue Monday

Southwold Pier at sunrise. Picture: MARK TINGLE

Shake off the Monday blues with this gallery of Suffolk which is sure to put a smile on your face.

This great snap from @kennethcolephoto shows a seal sunbathing happily on the beach at Aldeburgh.

A number of seals are spotted throughout the year relaxing on the picture-perfect beach.

Southwold pier is becoming more and more popular – and this picture proves why.

The shot posted by @wildwillow76 shows a beautiful Southwold sunset.

Ipswich waterfront is lined with restaurants, bars and a beautiful view looking out onto the docks.

This snap from @allaboutIpswich features the Barge Victor boat which sails across the River Orwell.

Pastel hued beach huts are a firm favourite with eagle-eyed photographers at Felixstowe pier.

These two pooches are posing away happily in the sun – snap by @josivyer.

Despite it’s travel controversy the Orwell Bridge is one of Suffolk’s finest pieces of architecture, spanning across the River Orwell.

People are often found trying to get the perfect Instagram shot here, including @spiralskies who took a walk round Suffolk Food Hall.

St Edmundsbury Cathedral is another place which screams Suffolk with its rose garden and stained glass windows.

A number of people get engaged here and others, including @farmerforfun visits the cathedral on his visits to his home of Bury St Edmunds.

The setting for Ed Sheeran’s ‘Castle on the hill’ video, Framlingham Castle has made a name for itself and brings in thousands of tourists to the area.

This photo posted by @jonathansoulby shows the Norman castle on a summers day.

Orford is another area of natural beauty – and one we should be proud of.

This picture by @jason_leavey shows orange and pink skies above Orford Ness in October.

Elvedon Forest, the extremely popular Centre Parks destination is fast becoming a weekend retreat for many.

This shot between the trees in the forest by @helmelwhite shows what you can look forward to if you’re out on a Center Parks cycle ride.

Flatford Mill, immortalised by John Constable in his painting of The Haywain and the Mill, is still recognisable.

This photo from @worldthroughmyiris shows the famously known area which brings thousands of tourists to the surrounding areas of East Bergholt and Dedham.

The final photo which is sure to banish the January blues is this snap of Aldeburgh beach just before sunrise.

This sky captured by @insidesuffolk is bound to put a smile on your face.