How Instagram helped mum-of-three shed 7 stone

Anna-Marie was a size 22 at her heaviest, but now she is a comfortable size 10/12. Picture: ANNA-MARIE CUNNELL ANNA-MARIE CUNNELL

Social media can have its negative sides, but for one Suffolk blogger it has been the encouragement she needed to get her weight - and her confidence - back on track.

Anna-Marie and her 12-year-old daughter Summer. Picture: ANNA-MARIE CUNNELL Anna-Marie and her 12-year-old daughter Summer. Picture: ANNA-MARIE CUNNELL

Anna-Marie Cunnell has more than 53,000 people following her weightloss journey on her Instagram account, which has captured her dropping from a size 22 - where she was at her lowest point - to a "happy and healthy" size 12.

The mum-of-three from Wickham Market, began her online journey nearly seven years ago, after spending the majority of her adult-life overweight and deciding that enough was enough.

Now aged 34, Anna-Marie, has lost an incredible seven stone with the help of Instagram and despite 'yo-yoing' back and forth, she has managed to keep her weight down.

"My size has always been a problem," she explained.

"After I had my first two children I just got bigger and bigger and I tried loads of diets, such as Weight Watchers, but they were never sustainable."

When Anna-Marie first joined Slimming World she managed to lose more than seven stone, but after falling pregnant with her youngest child Jacob in 2015 she put all the weight back on - and more.

She said: "I went back to eating bad things as I knew I was going to get big so I just ate whatever I wanted."

Now Anna-Marie is back at her target weight of under 12st, after focussing on implementing small changes such as taking the stairs instead of the lift and parking further away in the Tesco carpark.

Anna-Marie, 34 and her youngest child Jacob. Picture: ANNA-MARIE CUNNELL Anna-Marie, 34 and her youngest child Jacob. Picture: ANNA-MARIE CUNNELL

The ward clerk at Ipswich Hospital,says she is enjoying taking "pride in her appearance" and has got her confidence back.

"I don't feel sluggish, I feel better in myself and I'm much happier," said the mum, who has risen to 'Insta-fame' by sharing her Slimming World story online.

She explained: "Instagram is a huge help due to the amount of support you get from other people, such as sharing meal ideas and showing off your transformations.

"It has also become a hobby of mine and I've been doing it for nearly seven years, it's almost become a weightloss community."

Anna-Marie has also found her shopping experience has changed drastically, as well as being more sociable and wanting to do more things.

"I used to be limited to certain shops," she said. "But now I have more choice of what to wear, and I'm proud of the way I look."

You can follow Anna-Marie's weightloss journey on her Instagram page.