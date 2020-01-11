E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

How Instagram helped mum-of-three shed 7 stone

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 January 2020

Anna-Marie was a size 22 at her heaviest, but now she is a comfortable size 10/12. Picture: ANNA-MARIE CUNNELL

Anna-Marie was a size 22 at her heaviest, but now she is a comfortable size 10/12. Picture: ANNA-MARIE CUNNELL

ANNA-MARIE CUNNELL

Social media can have its negative sides, but for one Suffolk blogger it has been the encouragement she needed to get her weight - and her confidence - back on track.

Anna-Marie and her 12-year-old daughter Summer. Picture: ANNA-MARIE CUNNELLAnna-Marie and her 12-year-old daughter Summer. Picture: ANNA-MARIE CUNNELL

Anna-Marie Cunnell has more than 53,000 people following her weightloss journey on her Instagram account, which has captured her dropping from a size 22 - where she was at her lowest point - to a "happy and healthy" size 12.

The mum-of-three from Wickham Market, began her online journey nearly seven years ago, after spending the majority of her adult-life overweight and deciding that enough was enough.

Now aged 34, Anna-Marie, has lost an incredible seven stone with the help of Instagram and despite 'yo-yoing' back and forth, she has managed to keep her weight down.

"My size has always been a problem," she explained.

"After I had my first two children I just got bigger and bigger and I tried loads of diets, such as Weight Watchers, but they were never sustainable."

When Anna-Marie first joined Slimming World she managed to lose more than seven stone, but after falling pregnant with her youngest child Jacob in 2015 she put all the weight back on - and more.

She said: "I went back to eating bad things as I knew I was going to get big so I just ate whatever I wanted."

Now Anna-Marie is back at her target weight of under 12st, after focussing on implementing small changes such as taking the stairs instead of the lift and parking further away in the Tesco carpark.

Anna-Marie, 34 and her youngest child Jacob. Picture: ANNA-MARIE CUNNELLAnna-Marie, 34 and her youngest child Jacob. Picture: ANNA-MARIE CUNNELL

The ward clerk at Ipswich Hospital,says she is enjoying taking "pride in her appearance" and has got her confidence back.

"I don't feel sluggish, I feel better in myself and I'm much happier," said the mum, who has risen to 'Insta-fame' by sharing her Slimming World story online.

She explained: "Instagram is a huge help due to the amount of support you get from other people, such as sharing meal ideas and showing off your transformations.

"It has also become a hobby of mine and I've been doing it for nearly seven years, it's almost become a weightloss community."

Anna-Marie has also found her shopping experience has changed drastically, as well as being more sociable and wanting to do more things.

"I used to be limited to certain shops," she said. "But now I have more choice of what to wear, and I'm proud of the way I look."

You can follow Anna-Marie's weightloss journey on her Instagram page.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Revealed: Highways England’s long-awaited plans to avoid Orwell Bridge wind closure chaos

Highways England has outlined the next steps in solving Ipswich's Orwell Bridge wind closure problems Picture: ARCHANT

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Revealed: Highways England’s long-awaited plans to avoid Orwell Bridge wind closure chaos

Highways England has outlined the next steps in solving Ipswich's Orwell Bridge wind closure problems Picture: ARCHANT

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How Instagram helped mum-of-three shed 7 stone

Anna-Marie was a size 22 at her heaviest, but now she is a comfortable size 10/12. Picture: ANNA-MARIE CUNNELL

Tom Hunt asks Greater Anglia: Why weren’t you better prepared for winter crisis?

Greater Anglia brought in new trains to the Sudbury branch on Tuesday - and they insist things are getting better. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Homeless man stole from Boots, TK Maxx and Trespass during shoplifting spree

Graham Hickman was handed a 12-month community order at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

New headteacher revealed for one of Suffolk’s largest schools

Tom Maltby will take over as the new headteacher at Holbrook Academy. Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Continued rise in knife crime across Suffolk and Essex

Serious crime involving the use of knives continued to rise across Suffolk and Essex last year Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists