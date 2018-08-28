Singer’s crying selfie encourages people to talk about mental health

Suffolk singer Bessie Turner launched her debut EP 22:22 at The Manor Social Club. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Social media is usually a place for images of parties and happy celebrations - but it was a post with different emotions that gained national recognition for one Ipswich singer-songwriter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bessie Turner posted a message on Instagram alongside a picture of her crying, encouraging people to reach out to their friends and family about their mental health.

The 25-year-old received an “overwhelming” response for her post, with comments saying the post was “comfort for all who struggle”.

In the post she addressed the question of why she posted a picture of her crying, saying it was “just as relevant as all the others of me smiling and singing and feeling like a hot mama that rules the world”.

She added: “I took this photograph a few weeks back - the day I started taking antidepressants again - as a marker for me to look back on with pride or sadness or whatever comes to mind.”

Bessie Turner performing at her 22:22 album launch at the Manor Ballroom in Ipswich. Picture: ROSS HALLS Bessie Turner performing at her 22:22 album launch at the Manor Ballroom in Ipswich. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The singer released her debut album, 22:22, at the start of 2017 and has since toured in Germany and the UK. She also headlined the BBC introducing stage at the Reading and Leeds festivals

She has three shows planned for East Anglia in 2019. Firstly she will play at The Smokehouse in Ipswich on January 29, before visiting Bury St Edmunds on February 2 and then Norwich on February 16.

She said: “Reach out to your loved ones and friends because they’ll always understand. Big love to all that beam positivity and kindness, it really is a joy to have people’s support throughout this (very self indulgent) journey. Big hugs, don’t forget to be lovely.”

The response was widely positive, with one person commenting: “Bessie - You don’t know how amazing the thing is that you have done by posting this. Hats off to you.”

Bessie Turner. Picture: AIKONA RECORDS LTD Bessie Turner. Picture: AIKONA RECORDS LTD

Speaking to the BBC, the singer said: “Lots of people sent me messages saying they were thinking of me and asking if I was OK.

“I had a message from a dad who said it was good for his daughter to see, which I was really moved by. I exert this happy go lucky, smiley happy person - which I definitely am - but it’s important to show the other side of it as well.”