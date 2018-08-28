Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Singer’s crying selfie encourages people to talk about mental health

PUBLISHED: 13:03 02 January 2019

Suffolk singer Bessie Turner launched her debut EP 22:22 at The Manor Social Club. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Suffolk singer Bessie Turner launched her debut EP 22:22 at The Manor Social Club. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Social media is usually a place for images of parties and happy celebrations - but it was a post with different emotions that gained national recognition for one Ipswich singer-songwriter.

Bessie Turner posted a message on Instagram alongside a picture of her crying, encouraging people to reach out to their friends and family about their mental health.

The 25-year-old received an “overwhelming” response for her post, with comments saying the post was “comfort for all who struggle”.

In the post she addressed the question of why she posted a picture of her crying, saying it was “just as relevant as all the others of me smiling and singing and feeling like a hot mama that rules the world”.

She added: “I took this photograph a few weeks back - the day I started taking antidepressants again - as a marker for me to look back on with pride or sadness or whatever comes to mind.”

Bessie Turner performing at her 22:22 album launch at the Manor Ballroom in Ipswich. Picture: ROSS HALLSBessie Turner performing at her 22:22 album launch at the Manor Ballroom in Ipswich. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The singer released her debut album, 22:22, at the start of 2017 and has since toured in Germany and the UK. She also headlined the BBC introducing stage at the Reading and Leeds festivals

She has three shows planned for East Anglia in 2019. Firstly she will play at The Smokehouse in Ipswich on January 29, before visiting Bury St Edmunds on February 2 and then Norwich on February 16.

She said: “Reach out to your loved ones and friends because they’ll always understand. Big love to all that beam positivity and kindness, it really is a joy to have people’s support throughout this (very self indulgent) journey. Big hugs, don’t forget to be lovely.”

The response was widely positive, with one person commenting: “Bessie - You don’t know how amazing the thing is that you have done by posting this. Hats off to you.”

Bessie Turner. Picture: AIKONA RECORDS LTDBessie Turner. Picture: AIKONA RECORDS LTD

Speaking to the BBC, the singer said: “Lots of people sent me messages saying they were thinking of me and asking if I was OK.

“I had a message from a dad who said it was good for his daughter to see, which I was really moved by. I exert this happy go lucky, smiley happy person - which I definitely am - but it’s important to show the other side of it as well.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Most Read

Dog-friendly pubs in Suffolk: 15 places to sip a pint with your pooch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woodland walks in Suffolk: 9 to try this autumn

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villages in Suffolk: 10 of the most beautiful places to live

#includeImage($article, 225)

WIN a pair of stunning Andrew Martin scatter cushions from Cotton Tree Interiors

#includeImage($article, 225)

8 Suffolk walks with cosy pubs along the way

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I have a big fear of going to sleep and not waking up’ - ex-soldier speaks of car crash recovery battle

Randy Akam with his friend Ian Dufuor, Mr Akam has to wear a padded hat whenever he leaves the house in case he suffers another seizure Picture: IAN DUFOUR

‘Looks like I’m in for another night of hell’s delight’, says resident after troublemaking on housing estate

Castle Court in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

‘Ipswich is still a massive club’ - Blues complete loan signing of Leicester left-back Elder

Ipswich Town have signed Callum Elder on loan from Leicester until the end of the season. Picture: ITFC

Singer’s crying selfie encourages people to talk about mental health

Suffolk singer Bessie Turner launched her debut EP 22:22 at The Manor Social Club. Picture: ROSS HALLS

WATCH: Juggling club appeals for more members

Dave Morrow, Peter Stock and Paul Moore juggling in unison Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists