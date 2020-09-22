Outrage over social media video of bullies making boy beg for bike

Parents are outraged after a video appeared online of a young boy being made to beg for his bike back. Stock Picture: GETTY IMAGES ([None] (Photographer) - [None]

An Instagram account has been reported after footage emerged of a schoolboy being made to beg for his bicycle back after it was taken by bullies.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roxanne Chudleigh Roxanne Chudleigh

The shocking 37-second clip, understood to have taken place in an Ipswich park, shows a young boy on his knees being told to beg and kiss another boy’s feet and has caused outrage across social media.

Footage of the incident has now been reported to Instagram.

Mum-of-four Roxanne Chudleigh, founder of Ipswich Against Gangs, said she was aware of the incident and had reported the video, which appeared on a page with clips of a similar nature.

“I’m shocked. I spent most of my evening last night reporting the videos,” she said.

“Parents need to be all over this and work together because if parents don’t communicate, how are we supposed to know what other people’s children are doing?”

MORE: Bullies nearly turned my daughter into another statistic - mum reveals the torture her teenager suffered

Ms Chudleigh said she believes more needs to be done by social media platforms to battle inappropriate content.

This month, many schools around the country sent out warning letters to parents after a distressing video of a man killing himself was widely circulated on TikTok.

“I know TikTok has spoken up recently since that video when viral but this is an every day occurrence,” Ms Chudleigh added.

You may also want to watch:

“How is it okay to post these kinds of videos?

“Parents need to be so vigilant when it comes to their teen’s phones.”

Many concerned parents have contacted this newspaper after becoming aware of the Instagram video.

One mother said: “This is happening in Ipswich.

“Children missed out on months of proper schooling but I’m sure for some of those children it was a welcome break from the bullying and their mental health had probably improved.

“These kids have gone back to school, dealing with the new “normal” with Covid-19 and still dealing with bullying.

“More awareness needs to be raised.”

A Go Fund Me page has also since been started for the young boy filmed in the video.

The page reads: “This shouldn’t be happening.

“This is disgusting and no family should have those worries about their child.”