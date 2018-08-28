Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Soaring payouts for cars damaged by Suffolk potholes revealed

PUBLISHED: 05:30 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:30 13 November 2018

Pothole payouts by Suffolk HIghways has cost tens of thousands of pounds Picture: ARCHANT

Pothole payouts by Suffolk HIghways has cost tens of thousands of pounds Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Insurance payouts for vehicle damage caused by potholes in Suffolk has soared by more than double in the last year, shock new figures have revealed.

Data revealed under Freedom of Information laws for payouts by Suffolk Highways after pothole-induced damage on Suffolk's roads Picture: ARCHANT/INFOGRAMData revealed under Freedom of Information laws for payouts by Suffolk Highways after pothole-induced damage on Suffolk's roads Picture: ARCHANT/INFOGRAM

Data published under Freedom of Information laws showed that between January 1 and October 16 this year Suffolk Highways had paid out £67,819.07 in costs, which included the insurance pay out, costs and legal fees – up from £26,004.63 for 2017.

The number of claims had also doubled from 598 in 2017 to 1,265 so far in 2018 – with 192 claims still not having been resolved.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said the harsh sustained winter that hit earlier in the year had taken its toll.

“The increase in highway related third party claims in 2018 is likely due to the cold and sustained winter and it is expected that this increase will be replicated nationally,” the spokesman said.

Suffolk Highways said the harsh winter had hit the county's roads hard Picture: ARCHANTSuffolk Highways said the harsh winter had hit the county's roads hard Picture: ARCHANT

“At this time, Suffolk Highways does not know what proportion of these claims will be successfully defended or the cost of those that will be settled.

“Roads are constantly deteriorating through general wear and tear and the detrimental impacts of winter weather.”

The highways team said its annual road conditioning statistics showed it was keeping up with the deterioration on the roads, but the cold snap of water freezing and thawing had opened up more potholes than normal.

It prompted the council to carry out a purge on the county’s roads throughout the spring, including carrying out many temporary repairs.

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen said better maintenance would have stopped a needless expense Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUPLabour transport spokesman Jack Owen said better maintenance would have stopped a needless expense Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Jack Owen, Labour highways spokesman at the county council, said the repairs were “too little too late” and were an “avoidable cost” for Suffolk taxpayers.

“The figures come as no great surprise, the Labour group have been warning about the consequence of not fixing pot holes for years,” he said.

“The fact that there are more than double the number of claims in 2018 that than the whole of 2017 is shocking.

“If they had undertaken the road repairs when they were needed, rather than ignore the problems; if they had done permanent fixes that would last many years; and if they had looked after the roads in winter properly none of this would have happened. This administration simply has no idea what it is doing.”

The number of claims made to Suffolk HIghways for vehicle damage caused by potholes Picture: ARCHANT/INFOGRAMThe number of claims made to Suffolk HIghways for vehicle damage caused by potholes Picture: ARCHANT/INFOGRAM

In June, Conservative cabinet member for Highways Mary Evans launched a review of all areas of highways activity in a bid to improve the service, which included repair of potholes.

A new pilot was launched in Ipswich last month which aims to tackle more potholes at once and cut the number of temporary fixes used.

The size of potholes have also been reduced from 400mm diameter to 200m diameter before action can be taken.

The trial is due to run until April 2019, and if successful could be rolled out further.

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

37 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

59 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide