Hospital order for woman accused of attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 16:30 27 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich woman who was charged with attempted murder following a flat fire which left a woman with serious injuries has been made the subject of an interim hospital order.

Fiona Foster, of Old Foundry Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to attempting to murder Valeria Vargas in May this year.

Foster, 33, was due to have been sentenced but the hearing on Friday September 27 was adjourned to allow her to be assessed by psychiatrists.

Judge Rupert Overbury made an interim hospital order and adjourned the case until December 13.

Emergency services were called shortly before 3.50am on May 13 this year to a flat fire in Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich.

Ms Vargas suffered serious burns as a result of the fire and was rushed to Ipswich Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

She was later moved to the Chelsea and Westminster burns unit.

Four firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus rescued her from the second floor flat.

