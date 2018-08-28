Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

Ipswich council is investigating how a pedestrian in his 80s came to suffer serious injuries after falling on the new steps on the town’s Cornhill.

Saturday’s accident is the seventh to be reported to the council since November – but there are claims that more people than that have fallen on the new steps.

In the latest incident a pedestrian in his 80s fell down the steps outside the Town Hall and suffered very serious head and facial injuries.

Emergency services spent about an hour treating him at the scene before he could be taken to hospital. A neighbour has reported he is still “poorly” in a Facebook post.

Lucy Young, who runs a fish stall on Ipswich Market, saw the incident take place. She said: “It was horrific. He fell down and had serious injuries to his face and his glasses were smashed. I think he was unconscious.”

Mrs Young said she called 999 immediately but there was a fire engine on an exercise nearby which attended the incident.

The firefighters, from the Ipswich East station, gave some first aid before a paramedic arrived.

The man was eventually taken away from the scene by paramedics and was said to be conscious as he left the scene.

Mrs Young said she believed it to be the third such fall that week. She had seen a woman fall over on Tuesday. She was not badly hurt – but was glad to sit down on a chair at the stall for a few minutes to catch her breath.

Another member of Mrs Young’s staff saw someone fall in the same place on Friday. The person was seen to be taken into the town hall following the fall.

A council spokesman confirmed that they had heard about the incidents on Friday and Saturday – although had not heard about Tuesday’s incident.

A statement from the council said: “We are aware of seven incidents since November where members of the public have slipped, tripped or fallen.

“All such incidents are investigated, including reviewing our CCTV footage, to try to see how the accident occurred. We are currently investigating the incidents from Friday and Saturday and are unable to comment further at this time.

“We do, of course, wish both of the people who fell a speedy recovery.”