Breaking

Flat fire leaves woman in hospital with serious burns

PUBLISHED: 07:06 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:06 13 May 2019

The fire at a flat in Fitzgerald Court happened in the early hours of May 13. One woman has been taken to hospital with serious burns Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The fire at a flat in Fitzgerald Court happened in the early hours of May 13. One woman has been taken to hospital with serious burns Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A woman is seriously injured after a fire at a flat in the centre of Ipswich.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of the blaze in Fitzgerald Court when the emergency services received reports of the incident about 3.47am on May 13.

A woman was taken to hospital with serious burns. Her condition is not known at this time.

A joint investigation between Suffolk Fire and Rescue and Suffolk Constabulary is underway.

Police have a cordon in place at the scene of the fire.

It is not known if the incident is being treated as suspicions.

Fitzgerald Court is close to Kemball Street in the east of Ipswich.

Anyone with information to assist the enquiry should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting incident 26 of 13th May 2019 or email force.control@suffolk.police.uk

