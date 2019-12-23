Investigation launched after Ipswich Hospital A&E bus crash

A bus crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

An investigation has been launched after a bus crashed into the front of Ipswich Hospital's A&E - while the driver was helping a woman who thought she was going into labour.

The crash happened during the evening of Thursday, December 19, when a heavily pregnant woman approached the driver of a bus, run by First Group, which was driving past the hospital.

The driver diverted into the hospital and, while trying to get as close as he could to the emergency department, collided with the canopy outside A&E.

The transport company has now confirmed it has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

A spokesman for First Buses said: "There is going to be an investigation into the cause of the incident.

"We understand that a pregnant woman approached the driver of the bus and told him that she was going into labour shortly before the incident took place.

"The bus then drove into the hospital grounds where there collision happened."

The hospital remained open throughout the incident.

A spokesman from East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs the hospital, said at the time: "A bus collided with the front of the emergency department last night at Ipswich Hospital.

"The department stayed open throughout the evening and remains open today.

"We will repair the damage caused to the hospital as soon as possible."