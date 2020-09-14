Man accused of violent disorder after reported Norwich Road altercation to face trial
PUBLISHED: 06:01 15 September 2020
The trial of a man accused of violent disorder following a large-scale disturbance in Ipswich town centre will take place in March.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Monday (September 14) was Ion Pitigoi, 33, of Sirdar Road, Ipswich.
He pleaded not guilty to an offence of violent disorder.
Judge Rupert Overbury issued warrants for the arrest of two further defendants - Augustine Dumitru, 37, of Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich and Constantin Pitigoi, 32, of Dickens Road, Ipswich - who failed to attend court.
Police were called to an area of Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23 to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.
Armed officers were also called to the scene, between Cumberland Street and Orford Street. Two men and two women were reportedly injured in the incident.
A Section 60 order was issued in the vicinity - giving police power to stop and search anyone until 11.55am the next morning.
