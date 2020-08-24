Drink-drive suspect ran away, refused test three times and missed court

A suspected drink-driver who tried to run away from police when asked for a breath sample has been banned from the road for 17 months and fined £833.

Ionel Gisca’s vehicle was pulled over in Felixstowe after another motorist flagged down police and reported his erratic manner of driving.

The 38-year-old, who was pulled over a short distance from his Rendlesham Road address, tried to run the rest of the way home after being asked to blow into a breathalyser.

He refused two more requests, then missed his court date and was produced on a warrant before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis last Friday.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said another motorist had flagged down a police officer’s car in Grange Farm Avenue and reported their suspicion that Gisca was driving under the influence at about 10.30pm on March 8.

“They informed the officer that the vehicle had been swerving across the road,” added Ms Small, who said Gisca’s vehicle was followed for a short distance and stopped by the officer, who requested a roadside breath test from the driver.

“He was told the consequences of failing to provide a specimen. At that point, the defendant ran down Rendlesham Road.

“The officer chased after the defendant and restrained him. He was asked to provide a breath specimen and refused by saying ‘no’.

“He was arrested for failing to provide a specimen. Again, refusal was given at the police station.”

Gisca had been due to appear at court on May 9, but the hearing was twice adjourned until July 27, when he failed to turn up and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Duty solicitor, John Hughes said Gisca had never been in trouble before and had run away from the officer in panic.

Mr Hughes said Gisca had travelled to Romania between being charged and summonsed, but was caught up with issues regarding coronavirus and unable to return until three weeks ago.

“The dates he was sent to attend court were, I assume, while he was away. It would appear the warrant was issued before he returned. Having returned, he surrendered himself to a police station.”

Magistrates banned Gisca from driving for 17 months and fined him £833.