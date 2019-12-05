Gallery

Such talent! Did your child show off their skills at this Ipswich show?

The IP3 Has Got Talent show was held at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES Archant

Spellbinding magic acts and a hairstyling display were among the winners of Ipswich's IP3 Has Got Talent contest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The IP3 Has Got Talent show was held at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES The IP3 Has Got Talent show was held at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Gainsborough Library in Ipswich held the competition for young people aged between eight and 16.

They were challenged to show off their skills in front of a live audience, with a magic act and singer scooping join first place.

The IP3 Has Got Talent show was held at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES The IP3 Has Got Talent show was held at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

You may also want to watch:

Other acts included a sign language presentation.

The IP3 Has Got Talent show was held at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES The IP3 Has Got Talent show was held at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Mandy Grimwood, manager of Gainsborough Library, said: "Congratulations to all our talented young people in the IP3 area! Everyone who entered the IP3 talent show was absolutely fantastic and it was very difficult for the judges to decide who to award the trophies to.

"A crowd of 70 family and friends enjoyed the show, cheering on all our talented young people. "

The IP3 Has Got Talent show was held at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES The IP3 Has Got Talent show was held at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Gainsborough Library is also holding a Christmas fair on December 6 from 4pm to 6pm, followed by a Christmas disco for ages eight and above from 7pm to 9pm.

For more information on upcoming library events, visit www.suffolklibraries.co.uk