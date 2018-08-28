Car seized after driver arrested for drug offences

A car was stopped by Suffolk Police and the driver arrested for drug and driving offences. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police have arrested a man who was illegally driving a vehicle in Ipswich after they also found him in possession of a controlled drug.

The force were alerted to the car, which was registered as off the road (SORN), on January 4, before stopping the vehicle.

The driver was then arrested for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug, no insurance and no licence.

They also had outstanding immigration matters which will now be resolved by UK Border Force.

The vehicle was then seized by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

