Car seized after driver arrested for drug offences

PUBLISHED: 09:59 05 January 2019

A car was stopped by Suffolk Police and the driver arrested for drug and driving offences. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A car was stopped by Suffolk Police and the driver arrested for drug and driving offences. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police have arrested a man who was illegally driving a vehicle in Ipswich after they also found him in possession of a controlled drug.

The force were alerted to the car, which was registered as off the road (SORN), on January 4, before stopping the vehicle.

The driver was then arrested for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug, no insurance and no licence.

They also had outstanding immigration matters which will now be resolved by UK Border Force.

The vehicle was then seized by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

The force tweeted later on in the evening: “Vehicle seen in Ipswich tonight which was SORN (notified off road). Occupants now arrested for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug, no insurance & no licence. Also immigration matters outstanding which will now be resolved @UKBorder. Vehicle #seized.”

