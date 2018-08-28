What does Ipswich’s #10YearChallenge look like?

The new look Ipswich Cornhill has made huge changes to the look of the town centre.

The #10YearChallenge is the newest social media craze which has seen people sharing their ‘then and now’ transformations online – here we take a look back at how Ipswich has changed over the last 10 years.

The Buttermarket has been transformed over recent years with a number of new restaurants.

You’ve probably seen these popping up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as millions of people have been sharing photos of themselves in 2009 compared with 2019.

From unusual hairdos, old-fashioned poses and school reunions, the photo comparisons have been circulating social media – so now it’s time to put Ipswich to the test. Here are a number of ‘then and now’ pictures of different parts of the town. Some streets haven’t changed much, while others are almost unrecognisable.

Sailmakers (as shown in the photo on the right) replaced Tower Ramparts in 2015. A number of new shops have graced Tavern Street in recent years, with Pandora, the iStore and Thorntons opening on the main high street.

The previous photo shows Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, the Post Office and JD back in 2009.

The Civic Drive junction, situated outside the famous Willis building was formerly a roundabout.

The changes took place in 2013 – introducing traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.

In 2017, demolition work took place at the former Archant newspaper offices site in Ipswich. Previously it was the home of the Ipswich Star, East Anglian Daily Times and other publications since the 1960s.

Today it is still a demolition site, and Archant has moved to new offices in Portman House, in Princes Street.

The Cornhill has undergone a number of changes – some more controversial than others.

Most recently market traders have been moved to Queen Street to make way for redevelopment of the Cornhill. This includes a new surface, water fountains and the new four gateways artwork.

Anglia retail park has also changed its offerings over the years. Formerly a B&Q the huge warehouse has since been transformed into the trampoline park called Bounce.

B&M has also replaced Comet next door.

Now these photos are only five years apart, but the Buttermarket looks like an entirely different place after a huge transformation.

The new complex includes a 12-screen cinema and chain restaurants including Wagamama and Coast to Coast.