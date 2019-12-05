Ipswich royalty Queen celebrates her 100th birthday

For most people receiving a letter from the Queen would be the highlight of reaching their 100th birthday, but for one life-long Ipswich resident the gift is a little more surreal.

Queen Alexandra Jones, could well be classed as part of Ipswich royalty having spent her entire life living and working in the town.

She was born on December 1, 1919 in Austin Street, Ipswich.

Queen was one of seven children and grew up around the Stoke area of the town, attending Wherstead Road School.

As she grew up Queen went on to work in a number of Ipswich's best-known names beginning with the Churchmans cigarette factory, which is now home to this newspaper, on Portman Road.

During the war she went to work for Ransomes, Sims and Jefferies where she made items like bolts and screws for soldiers.

After the war she moved to sugar specialists Burton, Sons and Sanders.

It was here that she met her husband, Denis Jones in 1947.

The pair got married in 1949 and went on to have two children; Melvyn and Lorna.

Now at 100, Queen has two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who are aged between 9 and 17.

Her granddaughter Laura Plumb said: "She has been able to see them all grow and has enjoyed every single second of it."

To celebrate her 100th birthday, a surprise birthday party was held at Bourne Vale Social Club where Queen's friends and family gathered.

One of the most poignant moments of the day for Queen was receiving her telegram and letter from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

"She just laughed," said Mrs Plumb.

"She always says 'even though she is the Queen she doesn't have the royal name like me!'

"It always makes me laugh."

As well as the telegram, Ipswich deputy mayor Jan Parry also came to visit to celebrate Queen's life and presented her with a special commemorative coin to help mark the day.

Mrs Plumb said: "She had a lovely afternoon celebrating and she loved the 1920s-1930s wartime singer who entertained us all with her beautiful voice.

"All in all she had a wonderful day with all of her friends and family celebrating her 100th birthday in style."