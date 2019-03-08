Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Twilight 10k 2019

The hugely popular 10k race returns to Ipswich town centre on Friday, July 26 - here are all the details you need, including road closures.

What is the Twilight Run?

The Twilight Run is a 10k race that will take to the streets of Ipswich this week for its fifth consecutive year on Friday, July 26.

As well as offering the longer run, organisers also hold a Twilight 5k run earlier in the year, which also proves a popular event.

Ipswich JAFFA Running Club organises the event, with support from Ipswich Building Society and Suffolk County Council's Most Active County project.

Where is it held?

This year, the race will be held on a new course away from its normal Ipswich waterfront home. The course will begin and end at Ipswich Town Football Club's Portman Road Stadium, while runners make their way through the town centre along Civic Drive, Princes Street and Carr Street among others.

Will roads be closed?

Yes. As racers make their way around the circuit, stretches of the following roads will be closed, re-opening no later than 9.30pm.

Sir Alf Ramsey Way closes from 6pm until 9.30pm, and all the following roads close from 7pm until 9.30pm: Constantine Road, Portman Road, Princes Street, Civic Drive, Queen Street, Upper Brook Street, Westgate Street, Carr Street, Great Coleman Street, Upper Orwell Street, Tacket Street, Orwell Place, Friars Street and Franciscan Way.

Buttermarket, Tavern Street and Cornhill will be completely closed for their entire length.

When does the event start?

The race will begin at 7.30pm. There is a time limit of 90 minutes for the race to ensure roads will re-open in time in order to minimise disruption.

Are there prizes?

Prizes are given out to the top three male and female finishers.

Winners will receive a trophy and £50, while second and third will receive trophies and £30 and £20 respectively.

Can I sign up?

Unfortunately, entry for the event is now closed, although entry for next year's 5k run will open in the new year.