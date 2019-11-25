E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Street performers provided the drama in Ipswich in 1988

PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 November 2019

A masked actor sits guarding a silver box Picture: ARCHANT

A masked actor sits guarding a silver box Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Street entertainers, art and drama, and even buskers - every town centre needs more of these colourful performers and attractions.

A group of actors and actresses took to the streets of Ipswich to perform to the public in the summer of 1988 Picture: ARCHANTA group of actors and actresses took to the streets of Ipswich to perform to the public in the summer of 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Back in the summer of 1988, Ipswich saw a group of young performers occupy the Cornhill outside the Town Hall to present an impromptu play for shoppers to enjoy.

Do you remember the street theatre in the summer of 1977 Picture: ARCHANTDo you remember the street theatre in the summer of 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

The colourful production drew a crowd of onlookers to watch the drama - with a range of actors and actresses dressed in bright spot-covered clown or pierrot outfits, elegant 18th century dresses, regal hats and all wearing face masks.

Some brilliant costumes were worn by the performers Picture: ARCHANTSome brilliant costumes were worn by the performers Picture: ARCHANT

The play culminated in a battle scene between two of the characters, which created some tension among the people watching as the scene unravelled.

A fight scene is staged in front of the town hall Picture: ARCHANTA fight scene is staged in front of the town hall Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember the street theatre outside the Town Hall in Ipswich or know any of the young performers who took part in 1988?

One of the colourful characters in the street performance at Ipswich wore a pink face mask Picture: ARCHANTOne of the colourful characters in the street performance at Ipswich wore a pink face mask Picture: ARCHANT

To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

