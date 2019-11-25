Nostalgia: Street performers provided the drama in Ipswich in 1988
PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 November 2019
Street entertainers, art and drama, and even buskers - every town centre needs more of these colourful performers and attractions.
Back in the summer of 1988, Ipswich saw a group of young performers occupy the Cornhill outside the Town Hall to present an impromptu play for shoppers to enjoy.
The colourful production drew a crowd of onlookers to watch the drama - with a range of actors and actresses dressed in bright spot-covered clown or pierrot outfits, elegant 18th century dresses, regal hats and all wearing face masks.
The play culminated in a battle scene between two of the characters, which created some tension among the people watching as the scene unravelled.
Do you remember the street theatre outside the Town Hall in Ipswich or know any of the young performers who took part in 1988?
