Gallery

Nostalgia: Street performers provided the drama in Ipswich in 1988

A masked actor sits guarding a silver box Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Street entertainers, art and drama, and even buskers - every town centre needs more of these colourful performers and attractions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A group of actors and actresses took to the streets of Ipswich to perform to the public in the summer of 1988 Picture: ARCHANT A group of actors and actresses took to the streets of Ipswich to perform to the public in the summer of 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Back in the summer of 1988, Ipswich saw a group of young performers occupy the Cornhill outside the Town Hall to present an impromptu play for shoppers to enjoy.

Do you remember the street theatre in the summer of 1977 Picture: ARCHANT Do you remember the street theatre in the summer of 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

The colourful production drew a crowd of onlookers to watch the drama - with a range of actors and actresses dressed in bright spot-covered clown or pierrot outfits, elegant 18th century dresses, regal hats and all wearing face masks.

Some brilliant costumes were worn by the performers Picture: ARCHANT Some brilliant costumes were worn by the performers Picture: ARCHANT

The play culminated in a battle scene between two of the characters, which created some tension among the people watching as the scene unravelled.

A fight scene is staged in front of the town hall Picture: ARCHANT A fight scene is staged in front of the town hall Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember the street theatre outside the Town Hall in Ipswich or know any of the young performers who took part in 1988?

One of the colourful characters in the street performance at Ipswich wore a pink face mask Picture: ARCHANT One of the colourful characters in the street performance at Ipswich wore a pink face mask Picture: ARCHANT

To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk