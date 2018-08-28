Partly Cloudy

Love notes from 1940s on list of bizarre items left at Ipswich hotel

PUBLISHED: 09:00 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 03 January 2019

Travelodge has revealed unusual items left behind at its hotels in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Travelodge has revealed unusual items left behind at its hotels in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A framed photo of the royal wedding, a barrister’s gown and wig and a box full of love notes dating back to the 1940s are among a treasure trove of priceless finds left behind at a hotel chain in Ipswich.

A barrister's wig was also found in Ipswich Picture: SIMON FINLAY/ARCHANTA barrister's wig was also found in Ipswich Picture: SIMON FINLAY/ARCHANT

The bizarre left-behinds feature in Travelodge’s annual list of unusual items forgotten by guests.

Also found in Ipswich was a vintage Hermes bag and a 7ft Grandfather clock.

Further afield, one pet owner actually forgot her blue-eyed cockatoo, called Brexit, and a cat show enthusiast left behind her two Persians called Moet and Chandon after they won best in show in Swindon.

A framed photo of the royal wedding was also discovered Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIREA framed photo of the royal wedding was also discovered Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIRE

“We do get a range of fascinating items left behind,” said the hotel chain’s spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed.

“This year’s audit includes a brand new ice cream van, a jilted groom, a 5ft teddy bear made of popcorn, a blue-eyed cockatoo named Brexit and even a replica of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress.”

Other strange finds included a glass eye, mobile cocktail bar, a 5ft handmade chocolate Easter bunny and a technicolour dream coat.

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which are not claimed within three months are donated to British Heart Foundation charity shops.

Could any of the unusual items found in Ipswich be yours?

Let us know via email or in the comments below.

