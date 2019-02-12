Delays on A14 at Copdock after lorry breakdown

One lane of the A14 offslip is currently closed Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING Archant

There are delays on the A14 westbound this morning after a lorry broke down in the offslip at Copdock.

Lane 1 of the offslip to the roundabout with the A12 northbound is currently closed while the lorry is dealt with.

Congestion is thought to be back towards J56.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing tweeted: “Lane 1 on A14(W) Copdock off slip to roundabout with A12(N) shut 4 broken down Expect delays.”