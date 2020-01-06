E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Former pro triathlete to take over as school principal

PUBLISHED: 00:00 07 January 2020

Ipswich Academy has appointed Abbie Thorrington as its new principal from June. Picture: SIMON HAZELGROVE

Archant

Former professional triathlete Abbie Thorrington says she has huge ambitions after securing the top job at Ipswich Academy.

Abbie Thorrington, who was selected as a reserve for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is set to replace incumbent Helen Winn as principal in June.

She has been assistant principal at the Braziers Wood Road school since September 2014.

Miss Thorrington said of her promotion: "I am incredibly honoured to take on the role of Principal at Ipswich Academy.

"I grew up in Ipswich and have always been a part of its community.

"Since retiring from athletics, I have been able to utilise that experience, including the dedication and resilience developed through training, to support my teaching career here.

"I have big ambitions for the pupils of Ipswich Academy and, as we enter another Olympic year, will do everything in my power to make all our pupils' dreams a reality."

Born in Ipswich, Miss Thorrington enjoyed a stellar career in triathlon which culminated in being selected as the first reserve for the London Olympic Games in 2012.

She also represented Great Britain in World and European championships at youth, junior, under-23 and senior level over the course of 13 years.

Having retired from full-time triathlon after the 2012 Games, Miss Thorrington switched to teaching at Ipswich Academy - helping the school achieve a 'good' Ofsted rating in March last year.

The Ofsted report particularly highlighted the impact of the school's leadership team, which had "transformed the culture of the school".

Bill Holledge, chief executive of parent Paradigm Trust, said Miss Thorrington's impact has been key to recent good Ofsted results, with the school rated as 'requires improvement' as recently as October 2016.

Mr Holledge said: "Abbie has been a key part of the leadership team which achieved strong results in summer 2019, as well as being recognised by Ofsted as 'outstanding' for leadership and management.

"She has demonstrated excellence and ambition in her role as assistant principal, building a strong rapport with both our pupils and the wider community.

"We are delighted to give her the opportunity to continue her work as principal."

