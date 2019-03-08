Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Academy delight after “good” Ofsted report

PUBLISHED: 17:21 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 25 March 2019

Ipswich Academy had previously been rated as

Ipswich Academy had previously been rated as "requires improvement" by Ofsted in 2016. Pictures: IPSWICH ACADEMY

Archant

An Ipswich secondary school has been rated “good” by Ofsted in its latest report, following a school-wide drive for improvement that saw its leadership labelled “outstanding”.

Ipswich Academy principal Helen Winn celebrating the recent Ofsted report rating with students. Pictures: IPSWICH ACADEMYIpswich Academy principal Helen Winn celebrating the recent Ofsted report rating with students. Pictures: IPSWICH ACADEMY

Ipswich Academy had previously been rated as “requires improvement” in October 2016, but inspectors were left impressed following their two-day visit on March 5 & 6 this year, highlighting a “striking” improvement in behavioural standards.

The report said: “The dynamic leadership of the principal and senior leaders, well supported by the trust, has ensured that Ipswich Academy now provides a good education for its pupils.

“The school is a warm and welcoming centre of learning. Staff take wide-ranging and effective actions to promote pupils’ physical and emotional health.”

Particularly highlighted in the report was the effectiveness of leadership and management, saying: “Outstanding leadership at all levels has transformed the culture of the school.

“The principal is determined that all pupils should strive and excel. She has set out a clear, ambitious vision to improve the life chances of pupils in the school and the local community.”

Helen Winn, principal at the school since July 2017 said: “All of us at the school are really excited. There has been rapid progress, especially with our behaviour policy and teaching and learning.

“We’ve made tight changes to our behavioural policy, but the children have responded really well - they know that we always want what’s best for them.

“I’ve always made sure that we as staff work closer and harder as a team. For teachers, I’ve stopped certain tasks that they might have to do so they can focus on the students learning - it’s had a really big impact.

“The community has given brilliant support and we want to have a great school. We’ll keep working to make our school better and better for them.”

Fiona King, parent of two at the school, added: “I wouldn’t think twice about sending my child to this school. The pupils, teachers and leadership team are absolutely incredible and nothing is too much trouble.

“I couldn’t think of a better school which deserves this result, they’ve truly worked so hard and it shows.”

Applications to join the ever-improving school have exceeded available places for September.

Ipswich Academy delight after “good” Ofsted report

