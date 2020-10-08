E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Travellers move on to school car park

PUBLISHED: 11:15 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 08 October 2020

The travellers arrived at Ipswich Academy on Wednesday evening Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Concerns have been raised after travellers set up camp at Ipswich Academy last night.

The school today confirmed there are two caravans in the car park in Brazier’s Wood Road.

They sent a message to parents and carers this morning saying: “Late yesterday evening we had a small traveller community park on the Ipswich Academy car park and they are still there this morning.

“During a pandemic this is very concerning as our primary concern is to keep our students safe and well.

“We have alerted the police and Suffolk County Council and are seeking legal advice. We will endeavour to keep you posted.”

A spokesman for the Paradigm Trust said: “During a pandemic this is very concerning as our primary focus is to keep our students safe and well.”

Suffolk police have been contacted for comment.

