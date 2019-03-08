Ipswich teenager wins regional mastermind award

An Ipswich student has won a prestigious mastermind competition, beating others from across the county in a battle of the brains.

Josh Mayhew from Ipswich Academy triumphed over eight other students from across Suffolk at the 24th annual Suffolk Libraries Book Mastermind event, which is designed to test secondary school students on their knowledge of books and general knowledge.

Entrants from schools across the county competed in area finals to qualify for the final which was held in Stratford St Andrew. To win the final, pupils from each school had to answer questions on their chosen book and then a series of general knowledge questions including a picture round.

Following the competition everyone who came along enjoyed two inspiring talks by children's authors Hayley Long and Suffolk's Lisa Thompson.

Krystal Vittles, Head of Service Delivery at Suffolk Libraries, said: "Every year we're amazed by the standard at Book Mastermind and at the students' all-round knowledge and love of books.

"We're very grateful to the Suffolk Book League for their support and to our two inspirational authors who may have inspired the next generation of authors."