Ipswich Academy students isolating after positive coronavirus test

PUBLISHED: 10:27 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 06 November 2020

Ipswich Academy will remain open despite reporting a Covid-19 case Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Several students at Ipswich Academy are in isolation after a member of the school community tested positive for coronavirus.

The school, which is managed by Paradigm Trust, confirmed the positive Covid-19 test in a statement to parents on its website.

However, the school is set to remain open and students will be required to attend if they do not show any symptoms of the virus.

The school, which has notified Public Health England, has not confirmed whether a teacher or student tested positive for Covid-19.

The statement on the school’s website said: “A small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

