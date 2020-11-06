Ipswich Academy students isolating after positive coronavirus test

Ipswich Academy will remain open despite reporting a Covid-19 case Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Archant

Several students at Ipswich Academy are in isolation after a member of the school community tested positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school, which is managed by Paradigm Trust, confirmed the positive Covid-19 test in a statement to parents on its website.

However, the school is set to remain open and students will be required to attend if they do not show any symptoms of the virus.

You may also want to watch:

The school, which has notified Public Health England, has not confirmed whether a teacher or student tested positive for Covid-19.

The statement on the school’s website said: “A small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

MORE: Latest coronavirus infection rates show drops across Suffolk