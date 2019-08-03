Ipswich Academy to teach more drama, music and art

Helen Winn, principal of Ipswich Academy. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Archant

One of Ipswich's main schools is to teach more creative arts such as music and drama in a bid to give students a new outlet for expressing themselves.

Ipswich Academy in Brazier's Wood Road Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Ipswich Academy in Brazier's Wood Road Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Ipswich Academy has undergone a number of changes in recent years as the Paradigm Trust school tried to improve standards following several years of poor inspections since its opening in 2011.

The "clear and ambitious vision" by principal Helen Winn and her team of 100 staff has had a transformative effect, with students' achievement now above the national average and the academy rated as "good" by Ofsted.

But the school is keen to continue making improvements, for example by giving students an even more rounded curriculum than at present.

Mrs Winn said one the main reasons behind the move was about giving children "the confidence to perform and express themselves".

She added: "It also contributes to their wellbeing and supports them to become well-rounded individuals.

"It is also to unlock talents that the academic curriculum might not allow."