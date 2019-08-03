Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Academy to teach more drama, music and art

03 August, 2019 - 11:00
Helen Winn, principal of Ipswich Academy. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Helen Winn, principal of Ipswich Academy. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

One of Ipswich's main schools is to teach more creative arts such as music and drama in a bid to give students a new outlet for expressing themselves.

Ipswich Academy in Brazier's Wood Road Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHIpswich Academy in Brazier's Wood Road Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Ipswich Academy has undergone a number of changes in recent years as the Paradigm Trust school tried to improve standards following several years of poor inspections since its opening in 2011.

The "clear and ambitious vision" by principal Helen Winn and her team of 100 staff has had a transformative effect, with students' achievement now above the national average and the academy rated as "good" by Ofsted.

But the school is keen to continue making improvements, for example by giving students an even more rounded curriculum than at present.

Mrs Winn said one the main reasons behind the move was about giving children "the confidence to perform and express themselves".

She added: "It also contributes to their wellbeing and supports them to become well-rounded individuals.

"It is also to unlock talents that the academic curriculum might not allow."

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

