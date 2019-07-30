Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

School in Ipswich to teach students how to have a face-to-face conversation

30 July, 2019 - 19:06
Helen Winn, principal of Ipswich Academy. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Helen Winn, principal of Ipswich Academy. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

In a world of WhatsApp, Messenger and Snapchat, it can be all too easy for the young generation to stay in touch with friends and family by hardly saying a word. But now a school in Ipswich is preparing to teach students the value of a good, old-fashioned, face-to-face conversation - so they feel more confident talking to adults in the real world.

While Ipswich Academy has stressed its students are already good all-round communicators, it is trialling a new "talk for learn" programme from September to further bolster their skills.

In a world dominated by technology and social media, it wants to "make sure they are really confident with talking publicly or at a social occasion".

The new sessions from September will teach youngsters how to speak in a variety of situations, from job interviews to presentations and speeches.

It will also include advice on speaking at social events, debating and answering questions.

While it might seem a straightforward thing to teach young people, Helen Winn - principal at the Brazier's Wood Road academy - said: "We want to make sure they are really confident with talking publicly or at a social occasion.

"What is important is that every single one of our students can do what they want to do and that there aren't any barriers to that.

You may also want to watch:

"We never want them to be in a situation in their adult life where they're worried about doing something because there is an element they might not have experienced before.

"They need to be able to communicate their talents and put themselves forward in an appropriate way as well.

"Their communication isn't restricted to social media and we're developing those traditional communication skills."

The new programme will be piloted at the Paradigm Trust school in the autumn.

If successful, it will be rolled out across all of the academy's 900 pupils.

Ipswich Academy was rated as "good" by Ofsted in March this year after several years of being criticised in inspections by education regulator Ofsted.

In recent years the school has made a number of changes to improve standards, such as a new lesson structure and clear boundaries for dealing with bad behaviour.

Mrs Winn has been praised by Ofsted for her "clear, ambitious vision" and won principal of the year at Suffolk's Raising the Bar Awards 2019, designed to recognise high achievement in schools across the county.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tractor driver accused of causing death of Orwell Bridge fatal crash victim

Mick Rayner, who died in the crash near the Orwell Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Neighbours hire out drives for parking at Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

‘Small minority’ of Kesgrave pupils wear helmets when cycling to school

Kesgrave High School has one of the highest proportions of children who cycle to school in Europe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

School in Ipswich to teach students how to have a face-to-face conversation

Helen Winn, principal of Ipswich Academy. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Suffolk’s best pubs mapped – did your local make the list?

The Ship at Dunwich.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists