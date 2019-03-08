Ipswich Academy invites parents to educational lessons which tackle tough issues

Parents are being invited to a learning session at a school in Ipswich covering the tough subject of FGM, a topic which their children are covering in classes in the spring term.

Ipswich Academy are offering the lessons, which will take place between 6pm and 7pm on May 15, in a bid to educate parents on the FGM or female genital mutilation.

It is the first of the school's parent learning hub session, which will aim to show parents what their children are studying in school.

Students have been learning about the tough topic during PSHE lessons which aim to cover social issues which may not be covered in other classes.

Other topics covered in the lessons for pupils across Years 7-10 include politics, nutrition and sex education.

The school have already addressed parents about the topics saying:"Both topics will be appropriately pitched for each year group and the staff members leading the sessions fully trained to do so."