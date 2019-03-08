Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich Academy invites parents to educational lessons which tackle tough issues

PUBLISHED: 18:33 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:33 14 May 2019

Ipswich Academy is hosting classroom sessions for parents. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich Academy is hosting classroom sessions for parents. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Parents are being invited to a learning session at a school in Ipswich covering the tough subject of FGM, a topic which their children are covering in classes in the spring term.

Ipswich Academy are offering the lessons, which will take place between 6pm and 7pm on May 15, in a bid to educate parents on the FGM or female genital mutilation.

You may also want to watch:

It is the first of the school's parent learning hub session, which will aim to show parents what their children are studying in school.

Students have been learning about the tough topic during PSHE lessons which aim to cover social issues which may not be covered in other classes.

Other topics covered in the lessons for pupils across Years 7-10 include politics, nutrition and sex education.

The school have already addressed parents about the topics saying:"Both topics will be appropriately pitched for each year group and the staff members leading the sessions fully trained to do so."

Most Read

Man injured in stabbing on Ipswich estate

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

‘I pleaded with him to stop’, recalls officer run over by fleeing criminal

A still image from dash cam footage of Pc Amy Macaulay being run over by James Turner in London Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stabbing victim, 30, ‘attacked from behind’ on way home

Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT

New shops, boutiques and cafes planned for Manning’s Amusements in Felixstowe

Beach Street, Felixstowe cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, might look at Mannings Amusements, Felixstowe Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Quirky Ipswich shop to close due to ‘decline in retail’

The Ohh Deer shop in Ipswich is due to close in May 2019. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Most Read

Man injured in stabbing on Ipswich estate

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

‘I pleaded with him to stop’, recalls officer run over by fleeing criminal

A still image from dash cam footage of Pc Amy Macaulay being run over by James Turner in London Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stabbing victim, 30, ‘attacked from behind’ on way home

Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT

New shops, boutiques and cafes planned for Manning’s Amusements in Felixstowe

Beach Street, Felixstowe cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, might look at Mannings Amusements, Felixstowe Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Quirky Ipswich shop to close due to ‘decline in retail’

The Ohh Deer shop in Ipswich is due to close in May 2019. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Emergency roadworks shut major route into Ipswich

Emergency gas works have shut Belstead Road Picture: ARCHANT

Cyclist hurt in crash on busy Ipswich road

A crash involving a car and a cyclist blocked Nacton Road near its junction with Rands Way earlier today Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four teens answer bail following arrests in park stabbing investigation

The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed shortly after 6pm on Monday, April 22. Picture: ARCHANT

More police patrols as Ipswich man stabbed: All we know so far

Police continue to guard the entrance to Nacton Crescent where the stabbing happened. Picture: ARCHANT

Where are Ipswich Town ranked in the top English clubs of the last 50 years?

Ipswich Town are in the top 15 English clubs of the last 50 years, according to Sky Sports. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists