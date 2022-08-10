Gallery
GALLERY: Photos show devastating aftermath of huge fire near Ipswich
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
New pictures have revealed the aftermath of a fire that ripped through heathland near Ipswich.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at Rushmere Heath at about 5.40pm yesterday (August 9).
Now that the blaze has been extinguished show large areas of shrubland destroyed by the fire near Rushmere Golf Club.
People spotted large plumes of smoke around the town.
Nearby residents were asked to avoid the area and were advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.
Almost 150 calls were made to the fire service about the blaze yesterday.
The fire service sent seven crews to the scene, with two from Ipswich east, two from Princes Street, in addition to engines from Woodbridge, Holbrook and Needham Market.
Speaking at the scene yesterday, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service station manager, Andy Message said: "Our combined fire control room took 147 calls to this incident because it was seen from some distance away.
"Crews arrived quickly and determined we needed additional appliances. We have six in attendance.
"They surrounded the fire as quickly as possible causing as little damage to the heath as possible using hose reel jets and mainline jets.
"We have worked really hard in arduous conditions and we will remain on scene for some time dampening down and knocking down some hot spots."
It comes after recent blazes in Claydon, East Bergholt and Little Glemham.