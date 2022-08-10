News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
GALLERY: Photos show devastating aftermath of huge fire near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:03 PM August 10, 2022
Fire at Rushmere Heath golf course PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fire at Rushmere Heath golf course - Credit: Charlotte Bond

New pictures have revealed the aftermath of a fire that ripped through heathland near Ipswich. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at Rushmere Heath at about 5.40pm yesterday (August 9).

Now that the blaze has been extinguished show large areas of shrubland destroyed by the fire near Rushmere Golf Club. 

Fire at Rushmere Heath golf course PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

More than half a dozen fire crews were called to tackle the blaze yesterday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Fire crews remained on scene this morning dampening down any hotspots 

Fire crews remained on scene this morning dampening down any hotspots - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People spotted large plumes of smoke around the town. 

Nearby residents were asked to avoid the area and were advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke. 

Almost 150 calls were made to the fire service about the blaze yesterday.

The fire service sent seven crews to the scene, with two from Ipswich east, two from Princes Street, in addition to engines from Woodbridge, Holbrook and Needham Market. 

Seven fire appliances were called to tackle the blaze at Rushmere Heath

Seven fire appliances were called to tackle the blaze at Rushmere Heath - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Shrubland areas have been left damaged as a result of the fire

Shrubland areas have been left damaged as a result of the fire - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Speaking at the scene yesterday, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service station manager, Andy Message said: "Our combined fire control room took 147 calls to this incident because it was seen from some distance away.

"Crews arrived quickly and determined we needed additional appliances. We have six in attendance.

"They surrounded the fire as quickly as possible causing as little damage to the heath as possible using hose reel jets and mainline jets.

Fire at Rushmere Heath golf course PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Firefighters tackled the blaze yesterday

Fire at Rushmere Heath golf course PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received almost 150 calls about the fire yesterday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We have worked really hard in arduous conditions and we will remain on scene for some time dampening down and knocking down some hot spots."

It comes after recent blazes in ClaydonEast Bergholt and Little Glemham.

