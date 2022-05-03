News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man airlifted to Norfolk hospital following town centre medical emergency

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:21 PM May 3, 2022
A man was airlifted to hospital following a medical emergency near Ipswich town centre at the weekend

A man was airlifted for hospital treatment in Norfolk following a medical emergency in Ipswich town centre. 

Paramedics, officers and the air ambulance were called to an incident in Falcon Street just before 11.20am on Saturday, April 30. 

The air ambulance was seen landing in the Cattle Market bus station near the town centre. 

An East of England Ambulance spokesman said: "Two ambulances, a senior paramedic in a support vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended a medical emergency on Falcon Street in Ipswich.

"The patient, an adult man, was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.” 

Some roads nearby were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and some bus routes had to be diverted. 


