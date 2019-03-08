Looking back to when Ipswich airport held an airshow in 1991
PUBLISHED: 14:14 14 August 2019
Wing walkers and classic vehicles were among the attractions at a regular Ipswich family event that is now lost to the town.
In the days when Ipswich Airport existed, the airfield would open up to the public in summer for an air show.
Back in 1991 it was a busy day filled with plenty of entertainment - in the skies and on the ground.
In the air the iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight performed a flypast to show off classic planes that fought in the Second World War.
On the ground, a mix of classic cars, bikes and planes were on show, allowing the public to walk round and get a closer look. It wasn't all about different motor vehicles though as there were events in the grand ring, including a majorette troupe to enterain the crowds.
The airport closed over 20 years ago. After campaigners fought hard to save the historic site, flights were eventually stopped and the airport officially shut on December 31, 1996.