Looking back to when Ipswich airport held an airshow in 1991

The entertainment didn't just come from the skies as local majorettes put on a performance Picture: ARCHANT

Wing walkers and classic vehicles were among the attractions at a regular Ipswich family event that is now lost to the town.

Two icons of the sky put on a show for the Ipswich crowds Picture: ARCHANT Two icons of the sky put on a show for the Ipswich crowds Picture: ARCHANT

In the days when Ipswich Airport existed, the airfield would open up to the public in summer for an air show.

Plenty of classic vehicles were on show at the airport during the airshow Picture: ARCHANT Plenty of classic vehicles were on show at the airport during the airshow Picture: ARCHANT

Back in 1991 it was a busy day filled with plenty of entertainment - in the skies and on the ground.

Crowds lined up along the fences to watch the action Picture: ARCHANT Crowds lined up along the fences to watch the action Picture: ARCHANT

In the air the iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight performed a flypast to show off classic planes that fought in the Second World War.

Getting a closer look inside some of the classic cars Picture: ARCHANT Getting a closer look inside some of the classic cars Picture: ARCHANT

On the ground, a mix of classic cars, bikes and planes were on show, allowing the public to walk round and get a closer look. It wasn't all about different motor vehicles though as there were events in the grand ring, including a majorette troupe to enterain the crowds.

The crowds that flocked to Ipswich airport to watch the air show Picture: ARCHANT The crowds that flocked to Ipswich airport to watch the air show Picture: ARCHANT

The airport closed over 20 years ago. After campaigners fought hard to save the historic site, flights were eventually stopped and the airport officially shut on December 31, 1996.

Wing Walker putting on a show from the skies Picture: ARCHANT Wing Walker putting on a show from the skies Picture: ARCHANT

Two youngsters looking at a microlight that was on show Picture: ARCHANT Two youngsters looking at a microlight that was on show Picture: ARCHANT

