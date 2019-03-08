E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Do you remember Ipswich Airport's 1989 air races?

PUBLISHED: 19:19 05 October 2019

Looking over the vast variety of planes participating in the air races Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Looking over the vast variety of planes participating in the air races Picture: DAVID KINDRED

With a grand assortment of small aircraft and the sun shining brightly, Ipswich Airport opened its doors in 1989 to the community to enjoy a day of air races.

A few of the planes taking part in the races Picture: DAVID KINDRED A few of the planes taking part in the races Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Aviation enthusiasts gathered in their masses to watch on, with crowds streaming in to the Nacton Road airfield.

The Piper PA-28 Cherokee also competed in the air races over Ipswich airport Picture: DAVID KINDRED The Piper PA-28 Cherokee also competed in the air races over Ipswich airport Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It was also a day for small aircraft owners to come and show off their machines, as well as their skills in the skies.

Did you go to one of the many events Ipswich Airport held while it was open? Picture: DAVID KINDRED Did you go to one of the many events Ipswich Airport held while it was open? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Spectators made sure to bring binoculars to catch the best of the action in the air Picture: DAVID KINDRED Spectators made sure to bring binoculars to catch the best of the action in the air Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Just some of the crowds that came down to Ipswich Airport to watch the action Picture: DAVID KINDRED Just some of the crowds that came down to Ipswich Airport to watch the action Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Pitts Special flying in the air races Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe Pitts Special flying in the air races Picture: DAVID KINDRED

In a epic test of skill, pilots raced round a designated course to try and score the best time or points against their fellow pilots.

The small biplane, the Pitts Special, popular in the 1960s and 70s, can be seen in our pictures.

Originally built in America in 1944 the light aerobatic plane is still a competitive aircraft in the lower categories of air racing.

Unfortunately events such as this were short lived, as the airport closed in 1996.

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: SUBMITTED

'The school was her life' - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

'It's heartbreaking' – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters battling bungalow blaze as flames spread to five properties

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight. Photo: Google

