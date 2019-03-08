Nostalgia
Do you remember Ipswich Airport's 1989 air races?
PUBLISHED: 19:19 05 October 2019
With a grand assortment of small aircraft and the sun shining brightly, Ipswich Airport opened its doors in 1989 to the community to enjoy a day of air races.
A few of the planes taking part in the races Picture: DAVID KINDRED
Aviation enthusiasts gathered in their masses to watch on, with crowds streaming in to the Nacton Road airfield.
The Piper PA-28 Cherokee also competed in the air races over Ipswich airport Picture: DAVID KINDRED
It was also a day for small aircraft owners to come and show off their machines, as well as their skills in the skies.
Did you go to one of the many events Ipswich Airport held while it was open? Picture: DAVID KINDRED
Spectators made sure to bring binoculars to catch the best of the action in the air Picture: DAVID KINDRED
Just some of the crowds that came down to Ipswich Airport to watch the action Picture: DAVID KINDRED
The Pitts Special flying in the air races Picture: DAVID KINDRED
In a epic test of skill, pilots raced round a designated course to try and score the best time or points against their fellow pilots.
The small biplane, the Pitts Special, popular in the 1960s and 70s, can be seen in our pictures.
Originally built in America in 1944 the light aerobatic plane is still a competitive aircraft in the lower categories of air racing.
Unfortunately events such as this were short lived, as the airport closed in 1996.