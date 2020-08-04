Days Gone By: Did you ever fly from Ipswich Airport?
It was never going to be a major aviation hub, but Ipswich Airport served its town and community admirably for nearly 70 years.
The 147-acre airfield – today the land is occupied by the Ravenswood development – was opened in 1930 and over the following decades was used by flying clubs and private owners for recreational flying, tuition, parachuting, open days and a host of other events.
During the Second World War, it was home to RAF crews and was a strategic part of the complex network of small airfields around the region.
Following the war it also became a commercial flying centre – with passenger flights to the near continent. Such a connection was most useful in 1978 when the FA Cup holders Ipswich Town signed Dutch star Arnold Muhren and boss Bobby Robson had him flown direct from Holland to start his new life in Suffolk – as captured here in our gallery.
Despite protests, the airfield eventually closed in 1998.
