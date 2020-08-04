Gallery

Days Gone By: Did you ever fly from Ipswich Airport?

Westbourne 6th Form students preparing for parachute Jump at Ipswich Airport January 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

It was never going to be a major aviation hub, but Ipswich Airport served its town and community admirably for nearly 70 years.

Ipswich Airport saw many famous visitors during its 70 year history. In August 1978 Ipswich Town Football Club signed Dutch player Arnold Murhen and manager Bobby Robson flew his new signing into Ipswich Airport. Picture: JERRY TURNER Ipswich Airport saw many famous visitors during its 70 year history. In August 1978 Ipswich Town Football Club signed Dutch player Arnold Murhen and manager Bobby Robson flew his new signing into Ipswich Airport. Picture: JERRY TURNER

The 147-acre airfield – today the land is occupied by the Ravenswood development – was opened in 1930 and over the following decades was used by flying clubs and private owners for recreational flying, tuition, parachuting, open days and a host of other events.

During the Second World War, it was home to RAF crews and was a strategic part of the complex network of small airfields around the region.

Following the war it also became a commercial flying centre – with passenger flights to the near continent. Such a connection was most useful in 1978 when the FA Cup holders Ipswich Town signed Dutch star Arnold Muhren and boss Bobby Robson had him flown direct from Holland to start his new life in Suffolk – as captured here in our gallery.

Despite protests, the airfield eventually closed in 1998.

The Ipswich Ladies Hockey Club at Ipswich Airport in 1986. Holding the banner pole is Brian Perks (Manager). The back row (from the left) is, Anne Gallagher, Gill Allen, Marilyn Wilson, Amanda Young, Janet Letch, Tracy Wilce, Lynda Whitworth, Claire Webb (Captain), Carol Perks (Chairman) and Margaret Bryant (President). The front row (from the left) is Penny Dunnett (Vice-Captain), Judy Wright, Maggie Lipscombe, Sandie Lister, Martine Butcher, Anne Jarvis, Helen Bray, and Denise Feveyear Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The Ipswich Ladies Hockey Club at Ipswich Airport in 1986. Holding the banner pole is Brian Perks (Manager). The back row (from the left) is, Anne Gallagher, Gill Allen, Marilyn Wilson, Amanda Young, Janet Letch, Tracy Wilce, Lynda Whitworth, Claire Webb (Captain), Carol Perks (Chairman) and Margaret Bryant (President). The front row (from the left) is Penny Dunnett (Vice-Captain), Judy Wright, Maggie Lipscombe, Sandie Lister, Martine Butcher, Anne Jarvis, Helen Bray, and Denise Feveyear Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Ipswich Airport air fete in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT Ipswich Airport air fete in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

Crowds watching the Ipswich Air Race in 1989 at Ipswich Airport Picture: DAVID KINDRED Crowds watching the Ipswich Air Race in 1989 at Ipswich Airport Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Did you protest against closing Ipswich Airport in 1997? Picture: ARCHANT Did you protest against closing Ipswich Airport in 1997? Picture: ARCHANT

Some parachutists getting ready to make the big leap at Ipswich airport Picture: JOHN KERR Some parachutists getting ready to make the big leap at Ipswich airport Picture: JOHN KERR

The Queen visiting Ipswich Airport during her silver jubilee tour in 1977 flanked by Suffolk Army Cadets Picture: ARCHANT The Queen visiting Ipswich Airport during her silver jubilee tour in 1977 flanked by Suffolk Army Cadets Picture: ARCHANT

