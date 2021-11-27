News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Alan Carr to bring tour to Ipswich's Regent Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:58 AM November 27, 2021
File photo dated 09/09/21 of Alan Carr attending the National Television Awards 2021. Mr Carr has be

Alan Carr will be bringing his tour Regional Trinket to Ipswich - Credit: PA

Funny man Alan Carr will be in Suffolk next year as he brings his tour to Ipswich.

Carr will be taking to the Regent stage on Friday, January 7 and Saturday, January 8. 

The former Channel 4 Chatty Man host will be bringing his usual gags and laughs as part of his Regional Trinket tour. 

Commenting on his tour Alan Carr said on his Instagram: "Finally!! After being postponed last year because of you know what, I’m back on the road touring the UK and Ireland.

"See you there."

A limited number of tickets for the tour are still available and can be purchased online

Theatre
Ipswich News

