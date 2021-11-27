Alan Carr to bring tour to Ipswich's Regent Theatre

Alan Carr will be bringing his tour Regional Trinket to Ipswich - Credit: PA

Funny man Alan Carr will be in Suffolk next year as he brings his tour to Ipswich.

Carr will be taking to the Regent stage on Friday, January 7 and Saturday, January 8.

The former Channel 4 Chatty Man host will be bringing his usual gags and laughs as part of his Regional Trinket tour.

Commenting on his tour Alan Carr said on his Instagram: "Finally!! After being postponed last year because of you know what, I’m back on the road touring the UK and Ireland.

"See you there."

A limited number of tickets for the tour are still available and can be purchased online.