Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Customers go 'potty' for Aldi's new range

PUBLISHED: 14:07 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 19 May 2019

The new Aldi Harry Potter range launched today - heres where you can get the Hogwarts merchandise in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The new Aldi Harry Potter range launched today - heres where you can get the Hogwarts merchandise in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Archant

Hogwarts fans across Ipswich can now get their hands on some great value Harry Potter merchandise thanks to Aldi's new range which launched today.

Pencil cases seemed to be the most popular Harry Potter item being sold at the Hines Road Aldi in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAYPencil cases seemed to be the most popular Harry Potter item being sold at the Hines Road Aldi in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

With the Harry Potter books and films growing increasingly popular with all ages the reasonably priced products, including duvet sets, lunch bags and cushions are sure to fly off the shelves.

Already selling quickly at the Aldi on Hines Road, in Ipswich were the Harry Potter pencil cases - it looked as those children had already been persuading their parents to splash out on a few school supplies this morning.

If any mums and dads are looking for activities to keep their little ones entertained during the May half term they might want to pop to their local Aldi over the next few days.

There are lots of craft kits available, including a 'knit your own scarf' box, which would definitely keep them busy for a couple of hours or more.

Soft toys are amongst the collection of Harry Potter merchandise now being sold at Aldi stores Picture: SUZANNE DAYSoft toys are amongst the collection of Harry Potter merchandise now being sold at Aldi stores Picture: SUZANNE DAY

You may also want to watch:

The lowest price item in the range is £1.99 for a notebook and the highest is £14.99 for a double duvet set.

Where can I buy the new Harry Potter range?

There are four Aldi's in the Ipswich area including their new store at Martlesham Heath which opened earlier this month. Across Suffolk there are also stores in Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

Lunch bags and pencil cases will prove popular with younger Harry Potter fans in Ipswich : SUZANNE DAYLunch bags and pencil cases will prove popular with younger Harry Potter fans in Ipswich : SUZANNE DAY

The rangs is also available on Aldi's website.

Read more: Seventh Suffolk Aldi opens in Martlesham Heath













































Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man injured in stabbing on Ipswich estate

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

‘I pleaded with him to stop’, recalls officer run over by fleeing criminal

A still image from dash cam footage of Pc Amy Macaulay being run over by James Turner in London Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stabbing victim, 30, ‘attacked from behind’ on way home

Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT

New shops, boutiques and cafes planned for Manning’s Amusements in Felixstowe

Beach Street, Felixstowe cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, might look at Mannings Amusements, Felixstowe Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Strange humming noise ‘wrecking our sleep’, say Ipswich residents

The mystery hum or drone is causing a headache for residents in Wherstead Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Man injured in stabbing on Ipswich estate

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

‘I pleaded with him to stop’, recalls officer run over by fleeing criminal

A still image from dash cam footage of Pc Amy Macaulay being run over by James Turner in London Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stabbing victim, 30, ‘attacked from behind’ on way home

Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT

New shops, boutiques and cafes planned for Manning’s Amusements in Felixstowe

Beach Street, Felixstowe cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, might look at Mannings Amusements, Felixstowe Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Strange humming noise ‘wrecking our sleep’, say Ipswich residents

The mystery hum or drone is causing a headache for residents in Wherstead Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Margot, 92, expelled by Labour after backing Green daughter in poll

92-year-old Margot Packwood with her daughter Lesley and son Conrad. Picture: PAUL GEATER

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Carpendale crowned Woodbridge 10K champion, while Davies breaks female course record

Action from the junior 1.5km race at Woodbridge today. Picture: CARL MARSTON

International football star supports over 180 teams at huge Suffolk FA tournament

Maisie and Tyler from Whitton FC Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Striker Keane released by Hull City – so should Town try to sign him?

Striker Will Keane has been released by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists