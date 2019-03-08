Customers go 'potty' for Aldi's new range

The new Aldi Harry Potter range launched today - heres where you can get the Hogwarts merchandise in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY Archant

Hogwarts fans across Ipswich can now get their hands on some great value Harry Potter merchandise thanks to Aldi's new range which launched today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pencil cases seemed to be the most popular Harry Potter item being sold at the Hines Road Aldi in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY Pencil cases seemed to be the most popular Harry Potter item being sold at the Hines Road Aldi in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

With the Harry Potter books and films growing increasingly popular with all ages the reasonably priced products, including duvet sets, lunch bags and cushions are sure to fly off the shelves.

Already selling quickly at the Aldi on Hines Road, in Ipswich were the Harry Potter pencil cases - it looked as those children had already been persuading their parents to splash out on a few school supplies this morning.

If any mums and dads are looking for activities to keep their little ones entertained during the May half term they might want to pop to their local Aldi over the next few days.

There are lots of craft kits available, including a 'knit your own scarf' box, which would definitely keep them busy for a couple of hours or more.

Soft toys are amongst the collection of Harry Potter merchandise now being sold at Aldi stores Picture: SUZANNE DAY Soft toys are amongst the collection of Harry Potter merchandise now being sold at Aldi stores Picture: SUZANNE DAY

You may also want to watch:

The lowest price item in the range is £1.99 for a notebook and the highest is £14.99 for a double duvet set.

Where can I buy the new Harry Potter range?

There are four Aldi's in the Ipswich area including their new store at Martlesham Heath which opened earlier this month. Across Suffolk there are also stores in Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

Lunch bags and pencil cases will prove popular with younger Harry Potter fans in Ipswich : SUZANNE DAY Lunch bags and pencil cases will prove popular with younger Harry Potter fans in Ipswich : SUZANNE DAY

The rangs is also available on Aldi's website.

Read more: Seventh Suffolk Aldi opens in Martlesham Heath













































