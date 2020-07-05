E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe and well

PUBLISHED: 07:15 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 05 July 2020

The missing teenager has been found safe and well (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The missing teenager has been found safe and well (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenage girl who went missing from her home in Ipswich has been found safe and well.

Alexia Vine, 13, had last been seen on Friday afternoon, at around 3pm.

Police managed to find her safe and well in Ipswich today, Sunday July 5.

Officers thanked members of the public for their help with the appeal.

