Missing 13-year-old girl found safe and well

A teenage girl who went missing from her home in Ipswich has been found safe and well.

Alexia Vine, 13, had last been seen on Friday afternoon, at around 3pm.

Police managed to find her safe and well in Ipswich today, Sunday July 5.

Officers thanked members of the public for their help with the appeal.