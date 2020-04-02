Ipswich teen charged with allegedly spitting at police officers

A man has been charged with two counts of assault on an emergency worker after he reportedly spat in the faces of police officers Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man will appear in court after he allegedly spat in the faces of two police officers in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At about 10.15am on Wednesday, April 1, Suffolk police officers were called to a house in Alston Road in the town.

When they entered the property and tried to arrest an individual for a suspected breach of the peace, two officers were spat at in the face by the suspect.

Lukasz Tynny, 19, of Alston Road, was arrested on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker and was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

He has now been charged with two counts of assault on those police officers.

He was released on bail and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Tuesday, May 26.