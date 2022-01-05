50% of people born after 1960 will get cancer: Why we should Race for Life

Thousands limbering up before taking part in a previous Race for life at Chantry Park in Ipswich - Credit: Jamie Niblock

People are being invited to put their best foot forward and start the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds.

The charity said that every year around 37,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East of England and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

The charity’s much-loved events are returning for 2022 and anyone who joins this January can claim a special 50% off the entry fee, as part of a half-price sale, by using the code RFL22J50.

Runners and walkers taking part in Ipswich Race For Life at Trinity Park in 2019. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Race for Life events are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Dependent on location, women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k distances, while there is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course, and there is a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

Here are the distances and courses are available at which locations and when:

3k, 5k, and 10k at Nowton Park, Bury Road, Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, June 12

5k at Lower Castle Park, High Street, Colchester on Sunday, July 10

3k, 5k and 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids at Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, on Sunday, June 19

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East of England, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active. By signing up to Race for Life there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life."

Race for Life across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19.

Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

To enter visit: raceforlife.org.