Two patients at local NHS trust die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus

Two people being cared for by the NHS trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals have died after contracting coronavirus.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which operates both hospitals, announced the deaths on Wednesday, March 25.

Both patients were in their 80s and had underlying health conditions.

The trust has not confirmed any further details about their identity or which hospitals they were being treated at.

Nick Hulme, chief executive at the trust, said: “We can confirm that sadly, two patients in their 80s who had underlying health conditions have passed away at ESNEFT. They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Since the outbreak began in the UK, 422 people have died after testing positive for the virus.