Colchester and Ipswich Museums win national award for community impact

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:39 PM July 5, 2021   
Ipswich Museum has been relatively untouched since the 80s and is in desperate need of rejuvenation 

Colchester and Ipswich Museums have won a national award - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Colchester and Ipswich Museums have won a national award for their work during the pandemic. 

They beat off strong competition to win the community impact award at the 2021 International Museums + Heritage Awards, thank to their Museum from Home activity packs.

The entry beat competition from innovative museum engagement projects around the country to win.

Councillor Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for planning and museums, said: “It’s a wonderful achievement for Ipswich that the quality of these materials has now been recognised nationally. We hope the children and young people who were reached through the project will now visit and enjoy our museums soon and we look forward to welcoming them.

"My thanks go to our community partners, to Arts Council England, and to our museum staff – especially Eleanor Root, whose dedication and energy were so crucial to making it a success.”


Ipswich News

