Ipswich worst in Suffolk for smoking, new statistics reveal

PUBLISHED: 16:42 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 17 July 2019

People in Ipswich are nearly twice as likely to smoke than in other areas of Suffolk, figures reveal. Picture: Getty Images/Wavebreak Media

Archant

People in Ipswich are nearly twice as likely to smoke than in some areas of Suffolk, a new study has revealed.

The new research conducted by tobacco company Philip Morris Limited, has shown that nearly 20% of people surveyed from the Suffolk town said that they smoked in 2018 - nearly double those who live in Bury St Edmunds.

The study found that in Ipswich 17.1% of people reportedly smoked last year, meaning the town is worse than more than 75% of constituencies in the UK.

In contrast, Bury St Edmunds is ranked in the best 50 out of all the 632 constituencies in the country, with only 10% of those surveyed confirming that they smoked.

James Reeder, cabinet member for public health and prevention at Suffolk County Council, said: "It is promising that we are seeing a downturn in smoking prevalence in Suffolk, reflecting national trends, but we recognise there is still more work to do to achieve our aspiration for Suffolk to be a smoke-free county.

"Smoking is still the biggest contributor to early deaths with around 15% of deaths in Suffolk each year related to smoking.

"No-one can give up alone it is always better to quit in a group with friends or family members."

Suffolk generally performed well in the study, despite Ipswich scoring poorly. The county had two constituencies in the best 100, Bury St Edmunds and South Suffolk, where only 10.5% of people smoked in 2018.

Both West Suffolk (11.7%) and Central Suffolk and North Ipswich (13.5%) scored below the national average for smoking prevalence, which was 15.1% in 2018.

Suffolk Coastal and Waveney both scored exactly the same as the national average.

Mr Reeder added: "Public Health Suffolk work closely with One Life Suffolk, GPs and pharmacies to support those who are thinking about giving up smoking to do so.

"The council also promotes stop-smoking messages through our ongoing local campaigns 'How you gonna quit', 'StopTogether' and 'Healthy Pregnancy'.

North Essex generally saw a higher percentage of people smoking than Suffolk.

The worst constituency was Braintree, where 16.1% of people smoked.

In Colchester, Clacton and Harwich and North Essex, 14.7% of people smoked - below the national average.

